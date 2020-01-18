Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires 5,400 Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,543,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,753,000 after buying an additional 79,930 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 8.1% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,178,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,844,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 416,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after buying an additional 68,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,585,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter.

GKOS stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 258,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,417. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 1.59. Glaukos Corp has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.96 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

