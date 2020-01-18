Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires New Shares in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,270,000 after buying an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regenxbio in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,220,000 after buying an additional 44,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 1,802.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 144,504 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. 408,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. Regenxbio Inc has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. ValuEngine lowered Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In other news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.