Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 12,000 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after acquiring an additional 76,599 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 214,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $600.03. 582,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $590.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,113,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

