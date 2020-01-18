Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Grows Stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,083 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.55% of Revance Therapeutics worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $22.47. 628,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,811. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

