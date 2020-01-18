Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. ABIOMED makes up approximately 1.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.19% of ABIOMED worth $14,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in ABIOMED by 280.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in ABIOMED by 698.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABMD. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

Shares of ABMD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,937. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.99. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.02 and a 52-week high of $364.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

