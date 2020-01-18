Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Makes New $5.68 Million Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INCY. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Incyte by 49.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 617.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.50. 1,369,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,394. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,936 shares of company stock worth $11,594,110. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

