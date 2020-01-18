Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Reduces Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 163,554 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,499,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,922. The company has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

