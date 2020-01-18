Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 35,000 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Centene by 28.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 13.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 660,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Centene by 958.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 741,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.31.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,417. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.39 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,368,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.