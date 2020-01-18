RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Given $6.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. RISE Education Cayman’s rating score has improved by 18.9% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REDU shares. Morgan Stanley raised RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

RISE Education Cayman stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,059. RISE Education Cayman has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.52 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter worth $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 112.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. 13.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

