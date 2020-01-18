RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 23rd

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0691 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

NYSEARCA RIGS opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

