Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). Rockwell Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rockwell Medical.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 57.77% and a negative return on equity of 139.38%. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMTI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $2.60. 346,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,819. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 12.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 74,883 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 19.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 605,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

