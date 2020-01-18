Royal Bank of Canada Boosts IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target to GBX 1,150

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMI. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded IMI to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,103.21 ($14.51).

Shares of IMI stock remained flat at $GBX 1,178.50 ($15.50) during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,118. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,168.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,049.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

