Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Receives $64.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDS.A. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ABN Amro downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE RDS.A traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $237.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

