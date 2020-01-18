ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROYMY. ValuEngine raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS ROYMY remained flat at $$5.60 during trading hours on Friday. 36 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is 40.74%.

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.