Rubies (RBIES) Achieves Market Cap of $57,643.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Rubies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Rubies has a market capitalization of $57,643.00 and $187.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rubies has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007742 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io . The official website for Rubies is rbies.org

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

