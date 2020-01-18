Rupee (RUP) Achieves Market Cap of $253,351.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Rupee has a total market cap of $253,351.00 and $20.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 85.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,396,950 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.