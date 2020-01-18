Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) PT Lowered to $53.00

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its target price decreased by Buckingham Research from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $46.17. 83,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,212. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,060,070.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $791,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,968 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 178.9% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.