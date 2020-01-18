RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RWE. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($40.23) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.18 ($33.93).

Shares of RWE traded up €0.92 ($1.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €30.96 ($36.00). 6,077,584 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €27.10 and its 200-day moving average is €26.14. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

