Sakura Bloom (SKB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $28.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 53.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $620,952.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Neraex, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.71 or 0.02633200 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Token Profile

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay

Sakura Bloom Token Trading

Sakura Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and Neraex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.