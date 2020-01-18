Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €163.22 ($189.79).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRT3. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

SRT3 stock traded up €3.00 ($3.49) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €216.20 ($251.40). 45,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Sartorius has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($145.00). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €193.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €181.31.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

