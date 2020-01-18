Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 14.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,134,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,824,000 after acquiring an additional 266,740 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 49.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,949 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 14,241.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,600 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 22.0% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 19,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.26.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. 17,518,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,103,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

