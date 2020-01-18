Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Caci International during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 14.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Caci International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Caci International in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Caci International during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Caci International news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Caci International stock opened at $270.61 on Friday. Caci International Inc has a twelve month low of $153.20 and a twelve month high of $271.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.28 and its 200 day moving average is $227.63.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caci International Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Caci International in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

