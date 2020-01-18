Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,117,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Stericycle by 17.2% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,186,000 after buying an additional 439,266 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 28.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,830,000 after buying an additional 303,271 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,608,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,318,000 after buying an additional 278,461 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,321,000 after buying an additional 117,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRCL opened at $63.35 on Friday. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.21 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $332,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,358.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

