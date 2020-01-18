Sciencast Management LP Decreases Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Sciencast Management LP cut its position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 61,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $1,185,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $867,200. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.48.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. LiveRamp had a net margin of 280.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.08 million. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, First Analysis raised LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

