Sciencast Management LP Has $817,000 Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 132.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 171.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,155 shares of company stock worth $3,157,750. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

