Sciencast Management LP Invests $840,000 in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,225,000 after buying an additional 1,817,734 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Laureate Education by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,274 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth $23,585,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,278,000 after purchasing an additional 661,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 5,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 624,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 612,235 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ LAUR opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Laureate Education Inc has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80.
In related news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $58,105.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,531 shares in the company, valued at $286,812.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,596 shares in the company, valued at $245,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAUR shares. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
