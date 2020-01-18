Sciencast Management LP Invests $840,000 in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,225,000 after buying an additional 1,817,734 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Laureate Education by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,274 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth $23,585,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,278,000 after purchasing an additional 661,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 5,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 624,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 612,235 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Laureate Education Inc has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $58,105.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,531 shares in the company, valued at $286,812.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,596 shares in the company, valued at $245,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAUR shares. TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

