Sciencast Management LP Makes New $687,000 Investment in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.65.

In other news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 57,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $4,838,790.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,628,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,974,974.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 96,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $8,262,392.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,875,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,307 shares of company stock valued at $24,243,141. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QLYS opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.30. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.