Sciencast Management LP Makes New $726,000 Investment in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Sciencast Management LP owned 0.05% of Hawaiian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 5.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 12,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Hawaiian by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Hawaiian by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HA. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.71. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $755.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.