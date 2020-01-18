Sciencast Management LP Takes $617,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total value of $728,135.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 7,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.27, for a total transaction of $2,297,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,016.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,712 shares of company stock worth $7,348,174 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $376.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.37. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $212.37 and a 52-week high of $380.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $802.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Cowen set a $375.00 price objective on Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

