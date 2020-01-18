Sciencast Management LP Takes $656,000 Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 269.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LivePerson by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $73,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,106 shares of company stock worth $1,136,598. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.57 and a beta of 1.01. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $42.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

