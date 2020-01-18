Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $145.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $149.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.80.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

