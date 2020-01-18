Science in Sport’s (SIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Science in Sport (LON:SIS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Science in Sport stock opened at GBX 44 ($0.58) on Tuesday. Science in Sport has a twelve month low of GBX 39.50 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 64.75 ($0.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.45.
About Science in Sport
