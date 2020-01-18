Science in Sport’s (SIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Science in Sport (LON:SIS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Science in Sport stock opened at GBX 44 ($0.58) on Tuesday. Science in Sport has a twelve month low of GBX 39.50 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 64.75 ($0.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.45.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts under the SiS brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of the European Union, Australia, and internationally. Its principal product range SiS GO energy powders, isotonic gels, energy bars and hydration tablets; and SiS REGO, a range of spectrum recovery products; and WHEY20, a protein product.

