Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.18). Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of ($1.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $497.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

SMG stock opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $66.96 and a 52-week high of $114.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,027,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

