Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Secoo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secoo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SECO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. Secoo has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 2.63.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Secoo had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $271.64 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SECO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Secoo during the first quarter worth about $2,905,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Secoo by 19.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Secoo by 19.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Secoo during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Secoo by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

