Secure Income REIT PLC (SIR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.20 on February 21st

Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SIR opened at GBX 461 ($6.06) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 424.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 424.15. Secure Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 463 ($6.09). The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Secure Income REIT from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 589 ($7.75) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

