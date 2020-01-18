Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) Trading 5.4% Higher

Security Devices International Inc (OTCMKTS:SDEV) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25, 16,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 21,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Security Devices International, Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants.

