Selfkey Market Cap Reaches $4.49 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $511.58 or 0.05755193 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026772 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034071 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx, Tidex and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

