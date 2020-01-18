Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 168 ($2.21).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRP shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Serco Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 163.50 ($2.15) on Friday. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 108 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.80 ($2.19). The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 150.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.