SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AbbVie by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,510 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,086,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,058. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.03.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.