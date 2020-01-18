SFE Investment Counsel Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,263,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $90,783,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $74,284,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $18,596,169.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,276,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $61.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. S&P Equity Research downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

