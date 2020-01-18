SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,667,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,483,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

