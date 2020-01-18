SFE Investment Counsel Sells 1,090 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Corning by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Corning by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Corning by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

In other news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,348,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,840. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

