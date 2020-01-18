SFE Investment Counsel Sells 220 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems accounts for about 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 270,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 35.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 417,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,805,000 after acquiring an additional 108,521 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 54.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 22.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 60,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,553,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VAR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 524,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,957. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.47. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $149.26.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

