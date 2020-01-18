SFE Investment Counsel Sells 2,450 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4,335.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,313,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after buying an additional 5,193,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,734,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,135,000 after buying an additional 2,521,149 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,336 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 419.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,748,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,377 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,242,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,388,863. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

