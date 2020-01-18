SFE Investment Counsel Sells 527 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.0% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.45.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.68. 2,444,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

