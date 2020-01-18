SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SIBN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SI-Bone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 56,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company has a market cap of $536.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of -0.47. SI-Bone has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. Research analysts expect that SI-Bone will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $27,230.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 106,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,181 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in SI-Bone in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SI-Bone by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SI-Bone by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

