Sify Technologies (SIFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect Sify Technologies to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $1.29 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

