Sify Technologies (SIFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect Sify Technologies to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $1.29 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.