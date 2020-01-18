Silverway Reaches One Day Volume of $317,144.00 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Silverway has a market cap of $38.91 million and approximately $317,144.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Silverway token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,133.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.09 or 0.03865650 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002025 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00614270 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

