SingularDTV (SNGLS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.29 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, Braziliex and Binance. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $121,495.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.02765060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00199436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00132968 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Binance, Braziliex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, Liqui and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

