Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SITM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ SITM traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $25.41. 67,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,933. Sitime has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27.

In other news, insider Arthur D. Chadwick bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist bought 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $130,840.92.

